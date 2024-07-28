Though he could lose save chances, Hoffman ecstatic about reunion with Estevez

Jeff Hoffman is having a career year, and his timing couldn't be better. The Phillies right-handed reliever with a 1.02 earned run average and .169 opponents' batting average will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Cha-ching …

So his reaction to the news that the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez from the Angels for prospects Saturday is interesting. Especially since Rob Thomson repeated before Sunday's series finale against the Guardians that he anticipates using him in the role that Hoffman has occupied much of the season.

"I'm not going to say (Estevez is) the closer. I'm not going to get backed into that corner," the manager said. "But he's going to get a lot of ninth-inning appearances."

Any way you slice it, the presence of Estevez is going to cost Hoffman save opportunities. Which, in turn, could well cost him money if he ends up hitting the open market this winter.

And Hoffman couldn't be happier. Not about the personal financial implications, exactly, but about being reunited with a former Rockies teammate and what he could mean to this team's chances of winning the World Series.

"He's unbelievable. He's a great addition. He's going to fit right in perfectly here," the 31-year-old enthused. "He's a really good teammate. Eager to learn and win. There's not one negative thing I could ever say about him. It's going to be really fun because he hasn't had a chance to win yet. To be able to get to see that firsthand is going to be really cool. To be able to do that with him is going to be cool."

Estevez will arrive at Citizens Bank Park on Monday carrying his equipment bag and a streak of 18 straight scoreless innings. He's 20-for 23 in save opportunities with a 2.38 ERA and 0.74 WHIP.

Hoffman heard the news from Bryce Harper before Friday's game and immediately texted Estevez.

"I said, 'Congrats. I hope you're happy. We're really excited to have you. And that if he needed anything just to (let me know).

"When we were (playing in Anaheim at the end of April) we talked a little bit. He was saying it was cool to see what I was doing and just to keep it going and all that good stuff. He was commenting on how it seems fun here. I was just basically telling him it's not like any other place. He's going to get to see how cool this place is, so that's really awesome, too."

Thomson said he believes he essentially has four closers (Estevez, Hoffman plus lefties Matt Strahm and Jose Alvarado) to go to on any given night. What's remarkable is that all have been able to prioritize the team above their egos.

"It's the individual people who have the ability to put all that stuff aside," Hoffman said. "It's pretty clear what the goal is here. If you're not with it then, you're against it and you're not going to be here.

"So, yeah, the most important thing is that we're being put in the right situations to win a baseball game. Whatever the situation is that night, whether it's lefties in the seventh, lefties in the eighth, lefties in the ninth. Or righties wherever. We have the pieces to do that. And I think we're all just happy to be part of a win. It doesn't matter whether it's a hold or a save or you come in and hold a tie game for a minute. That's what makes it special to be a part of a team like this because everybody's pulling toward the same goal."

Oh, yeah, and it's not just winning baseball games Hoffman thinks Estevez will contribute to.

"We still play Xbox together on the computer," he explained. "Call of Duty. We've got a good group who plays Call of Duty here, too. So as soon as I found out we were trading for him I was like, 'Trea (Turner)! (Kyle) Schwarber! Dudes, we've got a new teammate!'"

LEFT-HANDED COMPLIMENT

After the Phillies acquired Austin Hays from the Orioles Friday to be their everyday left fielder, it set up a platoon in center with Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas. And since Marsh was hitting .140 against left-handed pitching, it seemed entirely possible that he wouldn't face another lefty until next spring.

It turned out to be less than two days.

With LHP Joey Cantillo making his major-league debut for the Guardians on Sunday, Marsh started in center and batted eighth.

"(Cantillo has) kind of an even (left-right) split," Rob Thomson said. "And Marsh had a good day Saturday (2-for-4 with a homer). Maybe this keeps him going, you know? He was 0-for-25 going in. Just a little reward."

UP NEXT

The Yankees will open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park when RHP Luis Gil (10-5, 3.10) faces RHP Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55) in a 6:40 game.

It will be RHP Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.40) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44) Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

LHP Nestor Cortes (4-9, 4.13) opposes LHP Cristopher Sanchez (7-6, 3.05) Wednesday at 12:35.

The Yankees came into play Sunday just one game behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East despite having lost 24 of their last 36 games.

