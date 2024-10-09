Live updates: Phillies at Mets NLDS Game 4

What to Know The Phillies have their backs against the wall at Citi Field. A loss today would send them into a winter of uncertainty and difficult decisions.

Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Phillies as they try to keep their season alive.

The Phillies are 0-7 in postseason series when they lose Game 1.

Through the first three games, the Phillies have hit .204 as a team.

Phillies Pregame Live begins 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing immediately following the final out.

Follow along for live updates as the Phillies look to keep their season alive in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field.