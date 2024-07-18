Phils release 2025 schedule, including opening day in D.C., home opener vs. Rockies 

The 2025 Phillies season will kick off in the nation’s capital.

The team on Thursday announced its 2025 schedule, which begins on March 27 with a three-game series on the road against the Nationals. That’s followed by six games at Citizens Bank Park vs. NL West opposition, including the home opener on March 31 vs. the Rockies.

The Phillies will finish their 2025 regular season with a six-game homestand from Sept. 23 through Sept. 28 against the Marlins and Twins.

The club’s full schedule for next season is below. Start times are to be determined.

A printable version of the schedule can be found here.

In a team press release, the Phillies said 2025 season ticket deposits are now being accepted and sales for single-game and group tickets are expected to open in November.

With the first half of their 2024 schedule complete, the Phillies sit at an MLB-best 62-34. They’ll start the second half Friday night with a road series against the Pirates.