Hays exits Phillies' series finale vs. Dodgers with hamstring injury

LOS ANGELES — Phillies left fielder Austin Hays exited Wednesday's series finale at Dodger Stadium with left hamstring tightness after grounding out to third base in the third inning.

He was replaced by Johan Rojas, who entered in center field as Brandon Marsh shifted over to left.

Hays was unsuccessful on a sliding attempt in shallow left field in the first inning, a ball that went for an RBI single. It was unclear whether that play had anything to do with the injury.

Rojas would be the beneficiary if Hays misses time. The defensive-minded center fielder has started just two of the Phillies' 11 games since Hays was acquired from Baltimore for Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache on July 27.

Defense affected the Phillies early Wednesday night against the Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a shot to deep center two batters into the bottom of the first and Marsh seemed to have it tracked but missed it leaping at the wall. Would Rojas have caught it?

Hays' inability to corral the first-inning bloop to left resulted in a run. Would Marsh have caught it?

Trea Turner just missed a Freddie Freeman bloop over his shoulder in the third inning that initially looked catchable but was instead a two-run single. Would Edmundo Sosa have caught it?

An inning after Rojas entered, he made one of the Phillies' best defensive plays of the season, sprinting 64 feet and leaping against the wall in right-center to rob Hernandez of extra bases.

Hays is 10-for-38 as a Phillie, hitting .263 with two doubles, a homer, no walks and 11 strikeouts. Weston Wilson would also gain at-bats in Hays' absence.

Should Hays require an IL stint, the next man up from Triple A could be Kody Clemens or right-handed-hitting Buddy Kennedy from Millville, NJ. Kennedy has raked at Lehigh Valley since the Phillies acquired him from the Tigers for cash on June 7, hitting .344/.453/.604 with 16 doubles and eight homers in 192 plate appearances.