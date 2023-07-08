Bryce Harper exits Phillies game after being hit by pitch on surgically repaired elbow

MIAMI — One of the exact scenarios the Phillies hoped to avoid played out Saturday afternoon when Bryce Harper was hit by a Braxton Garrett 90 mph sinker on the elbow he had surgically repaired in November.

Harper stayed in to run the bases and was caught stealing, then was pinch-hit for by Bryson Stott in what would have been his third plate appearance.

Harper looked to be in considerable pain after the HBP. He walked back toward to the Phillies' dugout, trying to walk it off, and was met by a trainer.

With the Phillies facing a tough left-hander Sunday in Jesus Luzardo, it would not be surprising if this is the last we see of Harper until after the All-Star break, which begins Monday.

Harper made a rapid return from Tommy John surgery on May 2, about two months before most expected. He has not had his trademark power but has hit .290 with a .386 on-base percentage in 210 plate appearances, remaining a huge presence in the middle of the Phillies' order.

More should be known about his status after the game.