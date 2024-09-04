Phillies option Phillips after disastrous start, bring back familiar face

The Phillies hoped Tyler Phillips would be able to occupy the No. 5 spot in their rotation until left-hander Kolby Allard is eligible to be recalled again from Triple A on September 10, but Phillips pitched poorly enough Tuesday to be optioned back to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The Phils selected the contract of right-hander Nick Nelson, who made three appearances in early April, one last season and 47 the year before. To make room for Nelson on the 40-man roster, right-hander Michael Rucker was designated for assignment.

Phillips was hit hard in Toronto, not making it out of the first inning, putting eight men on base and allowing six runs. The Phillies eventually came all the way back, winning 10-9 on Kyle Schwarber’s third home run of a five-hit night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Phillips, who had unspectacular minor-league numbers, put together a storybook first month in the majors in July, going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings, capping it off with a four-hit shutout of the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

It’s been downhill since. He’s allowed 23 earned runs in his last 11⅔ innings, the highest ERA for any Phillie over a four-game span in 30 years.

The Phillies have options for the next time the fifth spot comes up Sunday in Miami. It could be Nelson as a starter or bulk reliever. It could be a true bullpen game depending how much of it is used the prior two nights.

The Phillies have Cristopher Sanchez pitching Wednesday in Toronto, then Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and the No. 5 spot in Miami.

Taijuan Walker was removed from the rotation after the Astros pounded him last Wednesday. He made his bullpen debut Tuesday night with three innings of relief. He allowed two runs on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homer.

As a spot starter, Allard has performed the best. He has a 3.50 ERA in four appearances (three starts) and allowed just four runs in 14 innings with two walks and 12 strikeouts his last three times out.

Harper, Castellanos back in there

There was a bit of uncertainty as to whether Bryce Harper or Nick Castellanos would be in the lineup the day after a night game in which both were dinged up.

Castellanos exited late in the game after being hit by a pitch on the leg. He's in the DH spot and still tracking toward starting all 162 games.

Harper grimaced during his final at-bat of the night, dropping the bat as he struck out. Manager Rob Thomson told reporters after the game that Harper tweaked the elbow that has been bothering him for several weeks. Harper is also dealing with a wrist injury that has lingered since May.

Harper went 2-for-6 on Tuesday, and though he hasn't homered in 92 consecutive plate appearances dating back to August 9, he's hit .372/.449/.535 with seven doubles over his last 11 games.