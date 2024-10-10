Danny Green, a 3-time champion and former Sixers leader, announces retirement

Three-time NBA champion wing Danny Green announced his retirement on Thursday.

“I never imagined writing this letter, even though I knew this day would eventually come,” Green said in a social media post. “My life has revolved around this game, taking me all over the world and introducing me to incredible people. It’s been one helluva journey that I’m immensely proud of, and I couldn’t have achieved it without the support of so many.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Taken 46th overall in the 2009 NBA draft, Green wound up playing 832 regular-season games and becoming known as a quintessential “3-and-D” wing. The UNC product shot 40 percent from three-point range in his career and won titles with the 2013-14 Spurs, 2018-19 Raptors and 2019-20 Lakers.

Green’s last NBA appearance was an Oct. 28, 2023 outing for the Sixers. He was waived in the aftermath of the trade sending James Harden to the Clippers.

Over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Green was important for the Sixers both on and off the court. Green’s outside shooting and pervasive savviness were often valuable alongside superstar center Joel Embiid. He gained a reputation as an honest, intelligent leader who spoke candidly with star players.

“I remember that early with Manu (Ginobili) and Tony (Parker),” Green told NBC Sports Philadelphia in a March 2022 interview. “‘Do you want me to stay here? Do you want me to slide up?’ The better familiarity, the better chemistry you get with those guys, the more comfortable you are asking questions and getting a feel for what they like. Also, what the coaching staff likes, too … it’s a little bit of both. You’ve got to figure out both, and a lot of times it’s just communication.”

Green was among the teammates and former teammates Tyrese Maxey thanked after winning the 2023-24 Most Improved Player award. The All-Star guard called Green “a leader” who helped him “a lot” with various aspects of being a professional such as effective recovery for his body.

Maxey, Dana Barros and Green are tied for the Sixers’ record of made three-pointers in a single game. Green knocked down nine in a Jan. 12, 2021 overtime win over the Heat.