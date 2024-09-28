Joel Embiid mural unveiled at ‘In Memory of Arthur' block party 

Joel Embiid couldn’t exactly blend in with the crowd.

As the 7-foot Sixers superstar moved through the party, a flock of kids wearing his No. 21 jersey followed.

Embiid was the center of attention as usual Friday night at a meaningful event for himself and his family. He hosted the “In Memory of Arthur” block party for around 200 kids from Philadelphia Youth Basketball, NOMO Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, YEAH Philly, and Rhymes with Reason at The Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center.

The Sixers and PYB also unveiled a mural of Embiid crafted by Tiff Urquhart.

Joel Embiid mural unveiled tonight at Embiid’s In Memory of Arthur block party event with Philadelphia Youth Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BsJU9agyc4 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) September 27, 2024

“Growing up having been around a lot of struggle, that’s always been a goal of mine, to have some sort of impact,” Embiid said, “especially with the youth, because that’s what I believe; the next generation is going to be important. That’s always been my belief and my goal, so I’m happy. It wasn’t (just) me. I’m thankful for the people that put all this together.”

Embiid’s “In Memory of Arthur” initiative to support Philadelphia nonprofits is named after his late brother, who died in a tragic accident at 13 years old.

“It’s still tough thinking about the whole thing,” Embiid said. “He’s one of the reasons I’m doing this. He’s someone that cared about everybody. … Going back (to Cameroon) after his death, all the stories that I heard … just someone that cared about anybody and that was always giving back.”

With the three-year extension he inked last week, Embiid is now under contract with the Sixers through the 2028-29 season. The seven-time All-Star has repeatedly said he wants to remain a Sixer his entire career.

Embiid’s young son Arthur, born in Philadelphia, was on hand for Friday’s event.

“As everybody knows, family is the most important for me,” Embiid said. “Just getting a good example with him seeing this type of thing. He’s growing up not the way that I did, not the way that we did, so I think it’s also good … even going back to Cameroon this summer. Him going around every single year and seeing different parts of the world, I think that’s going to make him a better person and just teach him. I think it’s great.”

Sixers teammates Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele also sat alongside Embiid.

squad came out to support 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QEpFKEmfkz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 27, 2024

“(Maxey) always likes to give me the credit, but I had nothing to do with where he’s gotten,” Embiid said. “Hardest-working guy I’ve ever been around. Just to see the success that he’s had … like I always say, he’s up next and he’s going to be the one that puts us where we’re supposed to be as far as winning.”

Embiid said with a smile that he was happy George attended after he “spent a lot of time recruiting” him to the Sixers. And he cracked a joke about Yabusele’s presence.

“I’ve got someone I can speak French with, which is good,” Embiid said, “although the French people hate me. It’s great.”

On a more serious note, Embiid hopes that people in Philadelphia remember his work on and off the court long after he’s done playing.

‘In Memory of Arthur’ Block Party. 📸 pic.twitter.com/2NWzUFKn4q — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 28, 2024

A decade since the Sixers drafted him, that seems like a lock.

“A lot of people know my story and I would not be here if I hadn’t put the work in,” Embiid said. “There’s no way, starting (basketball) at 16, that I’m supposed to be here.

“But as long as you put the work in and trust the process, it’s going to end up paying off.”