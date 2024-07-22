Embiid brings the highlights (and a finger wag) in final pre-Olympic warmup  

Though the game was tight again in the closing minutes, Team USA men's basketball completed a 5-0 exhibition slate Monday ahead of the Paris Olympics.

After squeaking past South Sudan on Saturday, the Americans picked up a 92-88 win over Germany in London.

LeBron James led Team USA with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Joel Embiid was the Americans' No. 2 scorer, posting 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 21 minutes. His eight rebounds and five assists were both team highs.

Embiid jammed quite a few highlights into his final exhibition action. Less than 30 seconds in, he threw a sweet outlet pass to James and the 39-year-old slammed home a reverse dunk.

The winners of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Germany kept the contest close. The Germans were superior in the possession game Monday, committing just seven turnovers and grabbing four more offensive rebounds (14-10).

With Anthony Davis on the bench after being assessed his second foul, Embiid had a strong second-quarter stretch alongside Bam Adebayo. He nimbly snuffed out Isaac Bonga's attempted dunk, which led to a crowd-thrilling Anthony Edwards slam on the other end.

Lying on the ground after his rejection, Embiid gave a Dikembe Mutombo-esque finger wag.

The Americans held a seven-point halftime lead, but they were relatively sluggish to open the third quarter. Daniel Theis hit a three-pointer to put Germany on top.

Team USA immediately responded and Embiid swished a triple as part of an 8-0 run.

However, Germany surged right back and regained the advantage with Embiid on the bench.

An Embiid outlet pass initiated another highlight sequence in the fourth quarter. Devin Booker scored an and-one bucket after eye-catching dishes from Embiid and Stephen Curry.

James lifted his game in the fourth quarter and did just about everything for Team USA. He scored 11 points over the final four minutes.

Next up on the Americans' calendar and first on their Olympic schedule: A matchup against Serbia on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET.