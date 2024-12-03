Report: Sixers to sign Pete Nance to two-way contract

The Sixers are set to sign Pete Nance to a two-way contract, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported Monday night.

To open up the two-way slot needed to add Nance, the Sixers will waive 24-year-old shooting guard Lester Quinones, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported. Rookie wing Justin Edwards and 27-year-old point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. are the team's other players on two-way deals.

Nance, who’s listed at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, is known as a versatile frontcourt player. The Sixers are currently shorthanded at center. Andre Drummond is out with a right ankle sprain and Joel Embiid (left knee injury management/personal reasons) will miss his fifth consecutive game Tuesday night when the Sixers face the Hornets.

Over eight games in the G League this season with the Cleveland Charge, Nance averaged 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks. He also spent much of last season with the Charge and made eight NBA appearances for the Cavaliers.

The 24-year-old Nance went undrafted after playing four college seasons at Northwestern and one at North Carolina. His older brother is Hawks veteran Larry Nance Jr. and his father is Larry Nance Sr., the NBA’s first Slam Dunk Contest winner and a three-time All-Star.