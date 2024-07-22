Jeff Dowtin Jr. agrees to Sixers return on 2-way deal

Jeff Dowtin Jr. has again agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Sixers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news Sunday night.

The Sixers signed Dowtin to a two-way deal late last season after he’d played much of the year with the Delaware Blue Coats. He received a standard NBA contract in early April.

However, the Sixers declined Dowtin’s $2.2 million option ahead of free agency. They then used him as their lead summer league ball handler and he fared well. In Salt Lake City, Dowtin posted 17.0 points and 5.3 assists per game. In Las Vegas, he averaged 17.3 points and 6.0 assists.

The 27-year-old Dowtin has appeared in 46 NBA games, including 12 last season as a Sixer. He’s a steady, poised decision-maker who understands Sixers head coach Nick Nurse’s approach from his 2022-23 Raptors stint. If injury problems lead the Sixers to need Dowtin to take on some point guard minutes, he'll have a clear, calm sense of the job at hand.

“Just being around (Nurse) and understanding his coaching philosophy, his style of play, it was beneficial for me,” Dowtin said in March. “I know how he likes to run things, know his system and everything like that.”

The Sixers this summer have also inked undrafted rookie wing Justin Edwards to a two-way deal. Memphis product David Jones has agreed to sign a two-way contract as well.

In terms of standard roster spots, the Sixers are currently three below the 15-player maximum.