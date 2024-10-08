Plenty of early intrigue for Sixers at center behind Embiid 

The Sixers’ starting center Monday night acted like a stretch five. Their 6-foot-8 backup center, who’s known as the “Dancing Bear,” shot 6 for 6 from the floor in his first NBA game since May 8, 2019.

Plenty of intrigue for a preseason opener that Joel Embiid watched from the sidelines.

Andre Drummond took the opening jump ball for the Sixers and posted 11 points and seven rebounds in their 139-84 exhibition win over the New Zealand Breakers.

That sort of stat line isn’t abnormal for the 31-year-old big man. More significantly, he made a corner three-pointer (and missed a top-of-the-key attempt, too).

Semi-regular three-pointers would be new for Drummond. He’s hit zero long-range shots over the past four seasons and his highest-volume year was a 5-for-38 season with the Pistons in 2018-19.

However, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse didn’t talk about Drummond’s jumpers as anything along the lines of preseason silliness or harmless experimentation.

“He can shoot ‘em,” Nurse said postgame. “He can shoot ‘em, so yeah, we’re working on ‘em for sure. I think there’s moments where you can find some space for him, if you’re playing against a rim protector … but I think he can shoot ‘em. From what I’ve known for a while, he’s a lot more skilled than maybe he’s ever shown.

“He just kind of rebounds and hands the ball off all the time, but he’s got some ball skill, he’s got some passing skill, he’s got some shooting skill that we’ll keep working on.”

Behind Drummond, Nurse turned to Guerschon Yabusele before going to rookie Adem Bona in the second half.

While Yabusele’s a natural power forward, he’d also spent time playing center over the prior week at training camp.

“I did work a lot at the five, so I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “Especially with Joel not being (in), that’s something I was expecting and they told me that before. But I’ve been doing both. Sometimes I was also on the court with Drum. I think it’s interesting work for me to figure out the the two roles. I think I have to be ready to play at the five during the season.”

There’s many caveats to note — preseason game, non-NBA opponent, Tyrese Maxey the only active member of the team’s star trio — but Yabusele performed well in his first Sixers crack at center. He teamed up very effectively with Kyle Lowry, who assisted Yabusele’s first three field goals. Lowry recognized when he had major size advantages through the Breakers’ pick-and-roll switching and transition cross-matches.

“He’s a great piece on our team,” Yabusele said of the six-time All-Star guard. “He’s been around a long time. He’s a great passer and he understands things a lot more than the other guys. So when he talks, we listen.

“After (my) first basket, he was telling me to always roll and he was going to find me. We kind of created that connection today and I know that’s something we can look for during the season.”

The Sixers didn’t sign Yabusele until late in August following his impressive Olympics for France, but Nurse appears to view the 28-year-old as a unique part of his team’s rotation.

Everyone can see he’s got more agility and skill than the typical player weighing approximately 270 pounds.

“I thought he got himself into some really good places tonight,” Nurse said. “When they switched, he took ‘em right in there. He’s pretty used to that. That’s kind of the style they used him at with France and overseas. When they switch a smaller guy, he’s pretty wide to get around as well, so he can go down there, post and score. Let’s not get carried away; there will probably be some bigger bodies coming up, so let’s see how he fares.

“But he made a couple of good moves — faced up, got to the front of the rim, shot. And then hitting the glass, rebounding. Can he take care of the defensive rebounding? Can he pick-and-pop once in a while? … He did all of (that) tonight. Good first outing for him.”

Whatever position he plays, Yabusele appreciates being back in the NBA eight years after he was drafted and five years after his last appearance with the Celtics.

“I’m not going to lie, it felt amazing,” he said. “It felt amazing. And to get the win and for everybody on the team to be able to perform, it’s been a great night. It’s been a long road, but I’m happy to be here.”