Sixers' home court unveiled for NBA in-season tournament games

The Sixers' home court for their in-season tournament games will be much different than the usual look at Wells Fargo Center.

The NBA on Monday released the images of 30 courts unique to group stage and quarterfinal games in its first in-season tournament, which will begin Nov. 3. The Sixers' features "City of Brotherly Love" written along the baselines, an NBA Cup logo at center court and a dark blue strip down the middle of the floor.

There's a whole lot of red, too.

The Sixers are in East Group A of the tournament, meaning they'll face the Pistons (first up on Nov. 10), Pacers, Hawks and Cavs.

Their road games are in Detroit and Atlanta. Here's a look at the courts they'll play on in those matchups:

If the Sixers advance past the group stage and quarterfinals, they'd play the semifinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 7. The championship game will also be in Vegas on Dec. 9.