Sixers trade deadline tracker: Rumors, deals, analysis ahead of Thursday afternoon

Thursday afternoon looms large in the NBA.

Ahead of this year's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, we're chronologically tracking Sixers-related rumors and deals:

Tuesday, Feb. 6

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers will ‘continue to be buyers’

According to Wojnarowski, the uncertainty surrounding when Joel Embiid might return from a left knee meniscus procedure has not led the Sixers to take a cautious deadline approach.

“The Sixers are very much weighing the possibility that Joel Embiid does return this season, that they can still play with him as their centerpiece,” Wojnarowski said. “And because of that, they’re going to continue to be buyers at this trade deadline. I think they’re trying to improve themselves on multiple fronts.

“Perhaps is there a backup center who can help carry them here in the short term? ... They’re in fifth place right now in the East. They’re (2.5) games up on Indiana. What Philly would like to be able to do is stay at least in sixth place, not drop out into the play-in (tournament), and see if they can maintain that until Joel Embiid gets back. … If they can have (Embiid) healthy in the playoffs or healthy enough, they want to have a group around him that gives them a chance.”

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer: Buddy Hield and Bojan Bogdanovic are Sixers trade targets

Fischer named Pacers wing Hield and Pistons forward Bogdanovic as pre-deadline targets for the Sixers.

Both players are accomplished three-point shooters. Over the last two seasons, Hield has attempted 7.8 threes per game and converted 41.1 percent. Bogdanovic has taken 6.4 triples per game across the past two years and made 41.3 percent.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst: Expecting Sixers to make moves

Windhorst indicated on The Hoop Collective podcast that he anticipates Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will have an active stretch leading into the deadline.

“I would expect Philly to make one to three trades before Thursday afternoon,” Windhorst said. “And I would also expect them to try — I’m not saying they’re going to accomplish this — I would expect them to try to acquire players that either have expiring contracts, or that have next-year salaries that aren’t fully guaranteed, or that could easily be offloaded. I think they want to hedge their bets, not just with Embiid’s injury, but hedge their bets on what happens with this season so that if they need to go back and open up the $50 million in cap room that they’re currently holding, they can.

“They have a whole bunch of guys with expiring contracts. The most likely guys to go are Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Furkan Korkmaz … maybe Danuel House, if you get down the list. … So you’re talking about targeting a guy like Bruce Brown — team option (next season); targeting a guy like Bojan Bogdanovic. ... They’re going to try to get maybe a backup center who can maybe play center minutes.

“So you’re talking about potentially a guy like Kelly Olynyk, who’s in the last year of his deal … Andre Drummond, who’s in the last year of his deal. … Philly has three tradable (first-round picks), six tradable seconds, so we’ll see if they have to attach anything to any of that.”

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein: Sixers have ‘registered interest’ in Drummond

Stein firmly linked the Sixers to Drummond, who's fresh off a 16-point, 16-rebound, four-block performance in a Bulls victory over the Timberwolves.

“The 76ers, I’m told, have indeed registered interest in Chicago’s Andre Drummond, joining the likes of Boston and Dallas,” Stein reported.

Drummond played 49 games for the 2021-22 Sixers before being “blindsided” that he was included in the team's deal to acquire James Harden.

Sixers’ health woes still present

The health problems for the Sixers currently on the roster have not subsided.

With six losses in their past seven games, the Sixers listed Tyrese Maxey (illness), House (right foot soreness) and Morris (left foot plantar fasciitis) as questionable for their Wednesday night matchup vs. the Warriors.

Embiid, De'Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington remain out.

ESPN: Jazz trading Simone Fontecchio to Pistons

Per Wojnarowski, Detroit is adding Italian wing Fontecchio and sending out Kevin Knox, a 2024 second-round pick, and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

The Pistons and Jazz are clearly still teams to keep tabs on at the deadline.

Wojnarowski: Celtics picking up Xavier Tillman

Boston is acquiring Tillman from the Grizzlies and enhancing its frontcourt depth, ESPN reported. The Celtics are reportedly giving Memphis two second-round picks in the trade.

