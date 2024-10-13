Sixers say Embiid won't play in preseason, give update on his left knee 

Joel Embiid’s preseason appearances will drop from one in 2023 to zero in 2024.

In an update issued Sunday by a team official, the Sixers said Embiid will not play their final three preseason games this year, which are Monday at the Hawks, Wednesday vs. the Nets and Friday at the Magic. The Sixers’ regular-season opener is set for Oct. 23 against the Bucks in Philadelphia.

Below is the Sixers’ full update:

“As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday. Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week’s preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Embiid suffered a left lateral meniscus injury on Jan. 30. He returned for the tail end of the Sixers’ 2023-24 regular season and played the entirety of their first-round playoff series loss to the Knicks.

The seven-time All-Star center won a gold medal with the United States men’s basketball team this summer.

At Sixers media day on Sept. 30, Embiid indicated he’d prioritize being healthy during the playoffs and be more prudent in pursuit of that aim. He also said he lost “about 25, 30” pounds during the offseason.

“As soon as we lost last year, I texted (Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey) and I was like, ‘We’ve got to do whatever it takes to make sure that, in the postseason, I’m healthy.’ This year, there’s no agenda — All-Star, All-NBA, there’s none of that,” Embiid said. “It’s whatever it takes to make sure that I get to that point and I’m ready to go. For basically every single year of my career, I’ve been hurt in the playoffs. I think that’s the goal. It’s all about doing whatever it takes to get there.

“Physically, I’m OK. I’m not where I want to be, and I know I’ve got their support and they all want the same thing. Until I’m at that point where they feel like I’m ready to go, I’m sure they’re going to hold me back. … The focus is on whatever it takes to get to that stage and be healthy. I believe, with the guys that we have and what I can bring to the table, we have a pretty good chance.”

With Embiid sitting out the Sixers’ first three exhibition games, head coach Nick Nurse mainly used Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele at center. The team envisions Drummond as a comfortable, capable starter this season whenever Embiid is sidelined.