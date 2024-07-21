3 observations after Sixers finish summer league strong with win over Celtics 

The Sixers’ 2024 summer league run wrapped up Sunday with a victory over the Celtics.

The team notched a 103-98 win to finish 4-1 in the Las Vegas summer league. The Sixers went 1-2 in Salt Lake City.

David Jones was the Sixers’ top producer in their summer finale, recording 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Judah Mintz posted 18 points, five assists and four steals. Jordan Tucker added 19 points and shot 5 for 7 from three-point range.

The Sixers reasonably decided to sit Ricky Council IV and Jeff Dowtin Jr. against Boston. Council averaged 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 assists over his four games in Las Vegas. Dowtin posted 17.3 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Sixers draft picks Jared McCain and Adem Bona both watched the second half from the sidelines. McCain played a strong first half, tallying 15 points on 5-for-12 shooting, four assists and zero turnovers.

Here are observations on the Sixers' eighth and final game of this summer:

Positive conclusion for McCain

McCain had a second straight 2-for-2 start from the field. He scored a driving layup on No. 30 pick Baylor Scheierman and drilled a three-pointer.

The 20-year-old did well curling around off-ball screens, varying his pace and reading the defense.

going for a sunday drive. 🛞 pic.twitter.com/eJMs0D9AEk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 21, 2024

McCain’s stretch from late in the first quarter to early in the second was likely his best of summer league. He tossed a nicely weighted pick-and-roll dish to find Keve Aluma in stride for a layup and later threw a skip pass assist to Tucker. Between those plays, the No. 16 pick drained a step-back three.

McCain and Bona teamed up on a beautiful alley-oop in the second quarter.

The Sixers presumably won’t ask McCain to conduct their offense much as a rookie, but he’s looked capable this summer of understanding his options in the pick-and-roll and throwing passes that are either on target or lead his teammates to the right spots.

Bona still hungry to make defensive plays

Given the circumstances, the Sixers' defensive effort was high in the opening minutes.

Bona nabbed a steal inside and then passed ahead to Justin Edwards for a fast-break layup. Jones ripped the ball from Scheierman about 30 feet from the hoop.

Bona’s defense was both awfully impressive and a tad overzealous throughout summer league. He had a great possession in the second quarter that he ended by stonewalling Walsh in isolation and forcing a missed jumper. Keeping Bona around the rim generally makes sense — he's a big-time leaper and promising young rim protector — but the UCLA product is also an agile big man on the perimeter.

Over his five games in Las Vegas, Bona totaled 12 blocks and five steals.

Mintz helps himself again

With a chance to start and play heavy minutes, Mintz built on the strengths he'd already displayed.

He was again a sharp, disruptive defender and extremely effective at drawing fouls. The former Syracuse guard took 12 free throws Sunday and went 31 for 38 in Vegas. Mintz has finesse in the mid-range, but he's clearly not reluctant about driving downhill and absorbing contact.

Overall, Mintz was excellent this summer for an undrafted player. He appears very deserving of a two-way contract spot somewhere in the NBA.

Fellow rookies Edwards and Jones also showed their ability as downhill drivers and aggressive finishers.

Jones was happy to have the ball in his hands late. He jammed in a serious slam on Scheierman and sunk a step-back, go-ahead three.

The Sixers won't return to Philadelphia with a summer league championship, but they certainly completed their Las Vegas stay in satisfying fashion.