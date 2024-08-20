Sixers to hold 2024 training camp in the Bahamas

The Sixers have opted for a tropical training camp in 2024.

The team announced Monday that it will hold camp this year from Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Bahamas at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. Media day will be Sept. 30 at the Sixers training complex in Camden, New Jersey.

Eric Gordon, one of the Sixers’ veteran pickups this offseason, played for the Bahamas over the summer as the country aimed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. So did Buddy Hield, who moved from the Sixers to the Warriors in a July sign-and-trade.

The Bahamas trip will be the Sixers’ third consecutive training camp away from home. They want to Charleston, South Carolina in 2022 and Fort Collins, Colorado last season in head coach Nick Nurse’s first year on the job. Nine-time All-Star wing Paul George is among the Sixers’ new pieces Nurse will coach.

“‘I really put a lot of stock in training camp,” Nurse said on July 23. “I think that we’ve normally come out of training camps fast. It’s really the crux of your practice time and I would expect this to be no different. We are going to be prepared to get every ounce of time used wisely to get our guys ready to go.”

While the Sixers have not yet formally announced a full preseason schedule, they have five known preseason games at the moment:

Their regular season schedule will begin Oct. 23 with a matchup at Wells Fargo Center vs. the Bucks.