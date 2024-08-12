Report: Sixers to open 2024-25 season vs. Doc Rivers' Bucks 

The Sixers will reportedly start their 2024-25 season almost exactly as they did last year.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that the Sixers will begin a second consecutive season by matching up against the Bucks. This time, the Sixers will host Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Amid the drama surrounding James Harden trade talks, the Sixers fell to a 118-117 loss last season in Milwaukee. Though the Sixers wiped out a 19-point Bucks lead and got 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting from Kelly Oubre Jr., Damian Lillard dropped 39 points and closed out a victory in his Milwaukee debut.

Paul George’s Sixers debut should be among the major storylines this time around.

The Sixers went 0-3 vs. the Bucks in the 2023-24 regular season, including two defeats after former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers took the Milwaukee job. Both teams went on to lose their first-round playoff series in six games.

The NBA’s opening night of the season will be Oct. 22 and feature Knicks at Celtics and Timberwolves at Lakers, Charania reported.

Sixers at Celtics on Christmas is among the other schedule leaks thus far.