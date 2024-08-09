Report: Sixers at Celtics among NBA's 2024 Christmas games

The 2024-25 Sixers will reportedly visit the defending champions on Christmas.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday night that Sixers at Celtics is among the Christmas games on the NBA schedule, in addition to Spurs at Knicks, Timberwolves at Mavericks, Lakers at Warriors and Nuggets at Suns.

Boston rather easily won the Eastern Conference last season, earning 64 regular-season victories before running through the playoffs. The Sixers suffered a first-round series loss to the Knicks, though they’re full of optimism after signing Paul George and adding free-agent role players like Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond during a busy offseason.

A 2024 Christmas game would be the Sixers’ third straight.

They’ve gone 3-2 on Christmas in the Joel Embiid era:

Lost to the Heat in 2023

Beat the Knicks in 2022

Beat the Bucks in 2019

Lost to the Celtics in 2018

Beat the Knicks in 2017

The NBA has typically released its full schedule in mid-August. The league has already announced that the Sixers are in East Group A of the NBA Cup along with the Knicks, Magic, Nets and Hornets.