3 observations after Sixers get blown out by NBA-leading Cavs 

The Sixers could not pull off a surprising road victory over the NBA-leading Cavs on Saturday night.

Cleveland won very comfortably on its home turf, improving to 25-4 with a 126-99 decision. The Sixers dropped to 9-17.

Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 27 points. Paul George had 11 points and shot 4 for 12 from the field.

The Cavs got 26 points from Darius Garland. Evan Mobley tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The Sixers were without Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) and Joel Embiid, who rested the night after a 34-point, nine-assist performance in the Sixers’ win over the Hornets. Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro (right shoulder AC joint sprain) and Max Strus (right ankle injury management) were sidelined.

Here are observations on the Sixers' blowout loss Saturday in Cleveland:

Offense a slog for Sixers

For a second straight night, Maxey was ready to roll as soon as the game tipped off.

After scoring 15 first-quarter points Friday, he posted the Sixers’ first eight in Cleveland on a pair of pull-up three-pointers and a driving layup. Along with pouncing on those chances to attack before the Cavs’ defense was fully set, Maxey drove and kicked the ball to Kelly Oubre Jr. for a triple that put the Sixers ahead 15-5.

Following a 2-for-12 outing against Charlotte, George missed his first two jumpers. Maxey then did a nice job calling for George to set a ball screen for him. That created the desired switch of George vs. the 6-foot-1 Garland, and the nine-time All-Star scored twice over him.

George couldn’t sustain his success and Maxey cooled off. The Sixers had an expectedly difficult time finding high-quality looks against a very good opponent with ample rim protection. Especially without Embiid's isolation scoring ability, the Sixers needed a low-mistake, great jump shooting night.

As a team, the Sixers recorded a season-low 13 assists on their 34 made field goals.

Besides buzzer-beater, no magic off the bench

Caleb Martin rejoined the Sixers’ bench Saturday, returning from a right shoulder injury and playing his first game since Dec. 8.

The highlight of Martin’s first stint was a slithering drive and tricky scoop layup. Martin ended up logging 29 minutes and posting eight points on 3-for-10 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.

The Cavs surged in front late in the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell threw down a fast-break, and-one dunk. A few plays later, Cleveland turned a George giveaway into a Caris LeVert slam. The Sixers dented their hopes of an against-the-odds win with 10 first-half turnovers.

In addition to Martin, the Sixers used Guerschon Yabusele, Ricky Council IV, Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon off the bench in the first half. Council made the hardest shot of the night, improbably swishing a jumper from around 40 feet out just before the halftime buzzer.

While several Sixers had decent spurts off the bench, no one provided the supplementary scoring needed next to Maxey. Oubre went 3 for 11 from the floor and his streak of consecutive double-figure scoring nights ended at 11 games.

Cavs true to form

Strangely, Martin was on the floor instead of Maxey to begin the third period. Maxey soon got to the scorer’s table and checked in after 24 seconds.

The Cavs quickly extended their lead to 20 points, but Maxey and the Sixers pushed back. A Maxey three trimmed Cleveland’s lead down to 81-73. He went 5 for 10 from long range, making at least three triples for his fifth consecutive game. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 27.4 points and hit 42 percent of his threes.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the NBA's top three-point percentage team did not have an uncharacteristic night whatsoever.

Cleveland shot 51.2 percent from long range. Garland drained 6 of 7 threes.

With the Sixers facing a sizable deficit, rookie center Adem Bona subbed in for Yabusele late in the third quarter and Jeff Dowtin Jr. opened the fourth. Garbage time was plentiful.

The Sixers will look to get back on track — presumably with Embiid matched up against 7-foot-3 Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama — on Monday night in Philadelphia. Embiid scored a Sixers-record 70 points last time he faced San Antonio.