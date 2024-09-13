Sporting new number, Sixers' Ricky Council IV feels he's becoming ‘complete' player 

Ricky Council IV’s summer included relaxing on a boat with Tyrese Maxey.

That doesn’t mean he took it easy with basketball.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Council said, “per usual. But I’m getting ready for the season so I don’t expect (anything) else.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Before the work fully commences at Sixers training camp on Oct. 1, Council stopped by school. He visited Thomas Mifflin School in Philadelphia on Thursday for a Sixers back-to-school event.

Ricky Council IV a big hit at Sixers’ back-to-school event at Thomas Mifflin School in Philly. pic.twitter.com/3Fi69Yuaf1 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) September 12, 2024

“Just to be inspiring,” Council said. “I truly remember my time in elementary (school). I remember when we had elementary graduation, I literally cried because I enjoyed it so much. I just want them to take this time and enjoy it while they can.”

Though no longer in school, Council has studied quite a bit this summer.

He said he’s reviewed the film of several games from his rookie season to “see what I could’ve done better” and focused on nailing the details entering Year 2 in the NBA.

“Just learning the game more and being in the right spots,” Council said. “And then my shooting as well. And just being familiar with the schemes more and knowing where to be on the court offensively and defensively.”

Council impressed Sixers coaches as an undrafted rookie by being exceptionally high-effort and self-assured when given rotation minutes. The 23-year-old remains confident in his improved jumper and believes he’s “gotten a lot better” overall.

“Knowing the game, skill-wise, shooting-wise … I feel like my game is really becoming complete,” he said. “Playing with the Sixers for one season, I know what they’re doing, know where I’m supposed to be and when I’m supposed to be there. So I’m just looking forward to the upcoming year.”

What does being “complete” look like for Council?

On a revamped Sixers team, he aims to appeal to head coach Nick Nurse in a wide variety of situations.

“Just being versatile,” Council said. “Being able to play two through four, even one through four at times — whatever the coach needs. If he’s looking for somebody to go rebound, I can be that option. If he’s looking for somebody to be a knockdown shooter, I can be that option.

“Just being able to do all the little things on the court so that when he looks at the bench, I’m somebody that he can look at for one of the first options.”

No one expects Council will be stealing minutes from Paul George, but he’s hoping to learn from his new All-Star teammate.

He recently met George at Sixers assistant coach Rico Hines’ summer runs in Los Angeles.

“I’m looking forward to asking him all types of questions,” Council said. “And sometimes you don’t even have to ask; sometimes you can just watch. I’m kind of a visual guy, so I’m just going to watch how he moves and what he does on the court — on the defensive end as well, not just offense.”

Another new teammate has grabbed Council’s jersey number from last season. The change caused zero tension, though.

With Caleb Martin taking No. 16, Council picked No. 14.

“I wouldn’t say he took it. I gladly gave it to him,” Council said. “I didn’t get to choose last year what I really wanted. I honestly want 4, but that’s retired (Dolph Schayes) so it really didn’t matter after that. … Fourteen was available, so I was happy with that.”

Why 14?

“It has a 4 in it,” said Ricky “C4” Council IV.