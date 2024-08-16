Council Rock Newtown loses in Little League World Series opener

It was a tough start to the Little League World Series for a Bucks County team on the trip of a lifetime.

The boys from Council Rock Newtown Little League fell to Boerne Little League from Texas 9-0 in their opening game Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The kids from Bucks County still have a chance to advance in the LLWS. They'll face Salem Little League from New Hampshire on Saturday night at 7. Win and CR Newtown advances.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Go get ‘em CR Newtown!

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.