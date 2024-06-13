Brotherly business: The Kelce brothers are co-owners of Ohio-based Garage Beer

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 11: (L-R) Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles watch game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce's retirement adventures have led him to a brand new investment deal with none other than his younger brother, Travis Kelce.

"Why did we do this?" asked Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, on the New Heights podcast.

"Why wouldn't we do this?" responded Jason.

The Ohio natives came together to purchase Garage Beer. It's one of the fastest growing light beer brands in the United States, specifically Midwest-owned and a Cincinnati favorite.

Both brothers are natives of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended the University of Cincinnati where they played football alongside each other for two years.

The beer is currently sold in 13 states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana and New Jersey. However, with the new ownership, there are plans to expand into new states this year.

"Listen, it tastes good. It's beer flavored beer made with quality ingredients, small batches brewed. It is what it is," said Jason when promoting the beer on their podcast.

The duo plans to be involved in all aspects of the business, from brewing to distribution and sales.

The NFL brothers made the official announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, with the caption, "The garage just got a lot bigger."

Garage Beer is a 4% ABV, 95 calories, 3g carbs and comes in two flavors: classic and lime.

