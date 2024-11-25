Trending
Kylie Kelce announces new ‘Not Gonna Lie' podcast will debut in December

Kylie Kelce is joining her husband Jason in the podcast game. She will debut her own show on December 5.

By Travis Hughes

There's another podcaster in the Kelce household.

Kylie Kelce announced on Monday that she's launching a podcast of her own, following in the footsteps of her husband and Eagles legend Jason Kelce. The show, titled "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce", will release its first episode on Thursday, December 5.

Jason hosts the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis, and both shows are produced by Wave Sports and Entertainment.

New episodes of "Not Gonna Lie" will be released each Thursday, Kelce said in the announcement.

"I'm just as shocked as you that I'm starting a podcast," Kelce said in a YouTube trailer announcing the show, "but if everyone's going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me."

Kelce says the show will feature "brutally honest thoughts on motherhood, the biggest stories in sports and entertainment, social media trends" and that she will be joined by "some incredible guests that I have no business talking to."

