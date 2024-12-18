Want to catch some of the best soccer clubs on the globe playing right here in Philadelphia?

FIFA is giving fans a chance to secure their seats for FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

How can I get FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

A 48-hour presale window opened Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, for the 12 host venues.

The regular sale then starts on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. and will run through Jan. 14, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here to get yours.

Individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches. General public tickets start at $30 in Category 4, with prices varying by match.

The matches in Philadelphia run from June 16, 2025, through June 26, 2025, and will be held at the Lincoln Financial Field -- the home of the Eagles -- in South Philadelphia.

General public sales will follow the following staggered approach:

Group A and B matches 10:00 EST Group C and D matches 15:00 EST Group E and F matches 17:00 EST Group G and H matches 13:00 EST

Club fans will have access to a secured quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match.

Philly is also preparing for 2026 when the Lincoln Financial Field will be hosting FIFA World Cup games.

