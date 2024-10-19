Eagles activate Sydney Brown to roster after long ACL recovery

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon activated safety Sydney Brown from the PUP list to the 53-man roster.

After a lengthy recovery from an ACL tear, the 24-year-old safety will make his 2024 debut on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the same venue where his rookie season came to an abrupt end last year. Brown takes the roster spot that was open after Jordan Mailata went to IR.

The Eagles also elected OL Jack Driscoll for this game from the practice squad. This is his second elevation of three this season.

But the big news on Saturday is the return of Brown.

Brown tore his ACL at MetLife in Week 18 last year and has been working ever since to get back.

“It is the place where I tore it. I realize that,” Brown said on Friday. “But it’s another year. I prepared. I dominated this ACL process. It’s just something that I prepared for. Obviously, it’s on my mind but it’s not something I’m superstitious about. Everything happens for a reason and on that day, on Jan. 7, I tore my ACL for a reason. What is today? The 17th? 18th? I’m not worried about that. I’m just focused on what I can do to help the team and how we’re going to get his W.”

While Brown has spent the first six weeks on the PUP list, he has been practicing the last two weeks after the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window. He has been a full participant in practice.

Even during training camp, Brown has been very visible. He spent a lot of time working on side fields and now he’s excited to get back into the mix.

“I feel great,” Brown said on Friday. “Just taking it week-by-week. Just really focusing on what I can do to get the trust of my coaches and my teammates and just trying to fill whatever role they provide for me, whether that’s special teams, if that’s at safety. Whatever it is, I’ll be ready for it.”

Initially, Brown’s role will be as a special teamer and a backup on defense. The Eagles seem set with Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the safety position but Brown is a versatile defensive back who could carve out some sort of role, perhaps early in the dime package.

As a rookie third-round pick last year, Brown played in 14 games and started 6. He had 45 tackles, 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception. The week before his ACL tear, Brown had an impressive 99-yard pick-6 against the Cardinals.

Heading into the weekend against the Giants, the Eagles ruled out three players: Mailata (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Bryon Young (hamstring). Two players were listed as questionable: Darius Slay (knee), Eli Ricks (groin).

The Eagles have since placed Mailata on Injured Reserve with his hamstring injury. That means Mailata will miss at least the next four games.

