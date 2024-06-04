Oilers head coach brutally roasts Bills' Super Bowl history

How much does experience matter in big moments?

That's the million-dollar question facing the two teams in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Edmonton Oilers reached the final for the first time since 2006 but haven't won it since 1990. The Florida Panthers, on the other hand, made the final last year but lost in their quest for their first ever triumph.

Is Florida better-equipped to win this time around due to the experience the team gained last season? Not necessarily, according to Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch.

When answering a question Tuesday about the experience factor, Knoblauch brutally roasted the Buffalo Bills in the process.

"You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is."



“Yeah, experience is good," Knoblauch said. "I don’t know how much experience is beneficial. You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is.

"I think the biggest thing is having the confidence to play. When our guys are playing their best, they should have confidence.”

The Bills, of course, made four straight Super Bowl trips from 1991 through 1994 but infamously lost every single one.

Buffalo still remains without a Lombardi Trophy since then, with the current Josh Allen era also looking promising but not yet delivering.

Edmonton, in the meantime, have the chance to end a different drought. An NHL team from Canada hasn't lifted the Stanley Cup in 31 years.

Montreal last won it over the Los Angeles Kings in 1993. The Canadiens did it in five games.

But if the Oilers aren't successful this season, maybe the Bills will prepare a response.