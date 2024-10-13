Darius Slay ruled out vs. Browns with knee injury

Eagles veteran cornerback Darius Slay has been ruled out vs. the Browns with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter.

Slay injured his knee on the first defensive drive of the second half. After a trip to the blue medical tent, Slay walked very gingerly to the locker room with help from VP of security Dom DiSandro.

Without Slay, the Eagles turned to Isaiah Rodgers to play left cornerback opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell. In this game, fellow rookie Cooper DeJean is the starting nickel so this is a young corner group.

Entering this game, Rodgers had played just nine defensive snaps in the first four games of the season. This is Rodgers’ most significant playing time since the 2022 season. He was suspended for the entirety of 2023 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Eagles in the first half lost Dallas Goedert (hamstring) for the game. Goedert was initially called questionable to return but was later ruled out.

