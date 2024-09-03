Eagles bring back former draft pick after stint in Miami

A familiar face walked through the Eagles’ locker room on Tuesday afternoon.

Jack Driscoll is back.

Driscoll, 27, was spotted at the NovaCare Complex before any official announcement. But he is presumably returning to the Eagles' practice squad after shaking free from Miami. The Eagles will need to have a corresponding move because their 17-man practice squad was already full.

Driscoll signed a deal with the Dolphins this offseason but was released on Aug. 28 after they claimed a receiver and needed to find a roster spot. Driscoll made the initial 53-man roster in Miami but didn’t survive the next day.

The Eagles drafted Driscoll in the fourth-round (145th overall) out of Auburn back in 2020 and he played a lot during his first four years in the NFL. Driscoll played in 54 games and started 17 from 2020-23.

He played both tackle and guard during his first stint with the Eagles and offers solid versatility as a backup offensive lineman. And, obviously, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland likes Driscoll.

Since final cuts, the Eagles have now brought back Driscoll and Stoll after they were elsewhere this summer. Driscoll was released by the Dolphins and Stoll was released by the Giants.

