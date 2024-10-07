How to watch the Eagles' Week 6 game vs. the Browns

The Birds are back from the bye.

Following an early season respite, the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) return to action in Week 6 to take on the reeling Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Browns have already lost to the three other NFC East teams this season, most recently getting crushed by the Washington Commanders 34-13 on Sunday for a third straight defeat overall.

The Eagles will be looking to complete the NFC East sweep of Cleveland after entering the bye in ugly fashion. Philadelphia fell down 24-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a 33-16 loss in Week 4.

Will the Birds come back looking like a different team? Or will Nick Sirianni's team drop below the .500 mark with another disappointing performance?

Here's how to watch Eagles-Browns:

When is the Eagles' next game?

The Eagles will host the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 13.

What time does the Eagles vs. Browns game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Browns game on?

Eagles-Browns will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Browns game live online

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app and NFL Plus.

How to watch NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10's Eagles-Browns coverage

Pregame coverage begins with "Eagles Game Day Kickoff" on NBC10 at 9:30 a.m. Switch over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m. for "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

After Eagles-Browns ends, come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live."

What will the weather be like for the Eagles vs. Browns game?

It's looking like it will be a sunny Sunday in Philadelphia. The NBC10 forecast projects a mainly sunny sky with a high of 77 degrees and a low of 53.