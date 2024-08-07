Eagles add tight end who was a college quarterback

The Eagles on Wednesday were awarded tight end and college quarterback Armani Rogers on waivers, a day after he was released by the Commanders.

Rogers, 26, has spent the last two years in Washington, where he signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ohio University in 2022.

Like former Eagle Tyree Jackson, now with the Giants, Rogers was a quarterback in college but converted to tight end after he was finished with his college eligibility.

He stands 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, and has five career receptions for 64 yards in 11 games, all in 2022. Rogers had a 23-yard catch from Carson Wentz in his first NFL game — Washington’s opening-day win over Doug Pederson’s Jaguars in Landover in 2022.

He played 158 offensive reps in 2022 and 217 on special teams.

Washington expected Rogers to play a larger role last year, but he suffered a torn Achilles during a non-contact drill during OTAs in May at the Commanders’ facility in Ashburn, Virginia, and missed the entire season.

The Eagles’ tight ends other than Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra have been uninspiring this summer. Rogers joins a group that also includes C.J. Uzomah, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., E.J. Jenkins and Kevin Foelsch, who just signed with the Eagles on Saturday.

Rogers began his college career at UNLV and threw for 2,465 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games. He finished at Ohio University, where he only threw 58 passes with one TD and one INT in 15 games over two years.

He ran for 2,217 yards and 27 touchdowns at UNLV and O.U. combined. He only had two career college receptions. He becomes the first former UNLV quarterback on the Eagles since Randall Cunningham.

In a game in 2021 for O.U. in Buffalo, he had a 99-yard rushing touchdown, the longest in NCAA history.

He converted to tight end in time to show his skills for the scouts at the 2022 East-West Shrine Game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

“I knew I wanted to get to the next level,” Rogers told the Washington Times. “I never ran routes before. But it’s working, just putting my mind to it and giving everything I have.”

To make room for Rogers on the 90-man roster, the Eagles released wide receiver Shaq Davis, who signed a futures contract with the Eagles on Jan. 22.

Davis spent last year on the Saints’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina State.

