Eagles elevate 2 players for playoff game vs. Rams

Just a few days after rejoining the Eagles, linebacker Nicholas Morrow is going to play against the Rams in the divisional round.

The Eagles on Saturday elevated Morrow and fullback Khari Blasingame for their divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at the Linc at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This week, the Eagles signed the veteran Morrow to their practice squad following the season-ending torn patellar tendon suffered by Nakobe Dean. Without Dean, expect the Eagles to play Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on defense but Morrow provides some depth and special teams ability.

Morrow, 29, played in 11 games with the Bills this season but was with the Eagles in 2023 as their starting middle linebacker. Last season, Morrow played in 15 games and started 12 for the Eagles.

The Eagles also elevated Blasingame last week. He played just two snaps on offense but has been a contributor on special teams. During the regular season, the Eagles elevated Blasingame the maximum three times. He took over the fullback role after Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

All 53 players on the Eagles’ roster are expected to play on Sunday against the Rams. During the week, A.J. Brown (knee) and Dallas Goedert (illness) missed some practice time but both are good to go.

The only player ruled out on Friday’s injury report was defensive tackle Byron Young, who has not played all season and has been practicing after the Eagles opened his practice window from Injured Reserve.

