Eagles elevate a tight end and receiver for Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles have elevated tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver Parris Campbell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

This is the second of three elevations for Campbell and the first for Stoll.

Campbell will help provide some wide receiver depth with the absence of A.J. Brown (hamstring) for the second straight week. Brown was ruled out on Friday with an injury he suffered before the Falcons game. Against the Falcons, Campbell played 15 offensive snaps but was not targeted.

In this game against the Saints, the Eagles’ receivers will be DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson and Campbell.

For the first two weeks of the season, the Eagles elevated tight end E.J. Jenkins as their third but are turning to Stoll in Week 3. Stoll had been the Eagles’ No. 2 tight end for a few seasons before signing with the Giants this offseason. After the Giants released him at final cuts, Stoll rejoined the Eagles practice squad. He had to work through an injury but is healthy now.

Stoll is known for his blocking ability and that will likely be his big role in this game. No. 2 tight end Grant Calcaterra has worked on that aspect of his game but it’s still not his strongest area of play.

The only big question entering this game is the status of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson suffered a foot injury during the week and is officially listed as questionable.

One more note: Two Eagles were fined for their actions in the Week 2 game against the Falcons.

• Gardner-Johnson was fined $11,255 for taunting in the second quarter.

• Brandon Graham was fined $11,255 for a facemask in the second quarter.

