Eagles Inactives: Saquon Barkley officially inactive in Week 18

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is officially inactive in Week 18.

We already knew Barkley wasn’t going to play in this game. He finishes the regular season with 2,005 yards, just 100 behind Eric Dickerson’s all-time single-season record.

On Sunday, Barkley walked out during warmups wearing a shirt that says “2K Sa” to commemorate his 2,000-yard season. The back of the shirt says “How ‘bout them boys up front?”

Saquon Barkley with his 2K Sa shirt. And the back! pic.twitter.com/YpYbF5IJs6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 5, 2025

The Eagles are resting Barkley and other key starters against the Giants because this game has no meaning in terms of playoff seeding. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed and will host either the Packers or Commanders next weekend.

Here’s the full list of inactives for Sunday:

QB Jalen Hurts (concussion)

CB Darius Slay

WR DeVonta Smith

WR A.J. Brown

LB Nakobe Dean

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

T Lane Johnson

T Jordan Mailata

G Landon Dickerson

DT Jalen Carter