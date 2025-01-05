Trending
Eagles news

Eagles Inactives: Saquon Barkley officially inactive in Week 18

By Dave Zangaro

Share
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is officially inactive in Week 18.

We already knew Barkley wasn’t going to play in this game. He finishes the regular season with 2,005 yards, just 100 behind Eric Dickerson’s all-time single-season record.

On Sunday, Barkley walked out during warmups wearing a shirt that says “2K Sa” to commemorate his 2,000-yard season. The back of the shirt says “How ‘bout them boys up front?”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles are resting Barkley and other key starters against the Giants because this game has no meaning in terms of playoff seeding. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed and will host either the Packers or Commanders next weekend.

Here’s the full list of inactives for Sunday:

QB Jalen Hurts (concussion)
CB Darius Slay
WR DeVonta Smith
WR A.J. Brown
LB Nakobe Dean
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
T Lane Johnson
T Jordan Mailata
G Landon Dickerson
DT Jalen Carter

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us