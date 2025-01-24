Eagles injury update: Key Eagles return to practice ahead of NFC Championship Game

Starting center Cam Jurgens (back) and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) returned to practice on Friday ahead of the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game against the Commanders on Sunday.

Both Jurgens and Goedert were listed as non-participants to start the week and neither practiced on Thursday.

So it was a good sign for the Eagles to have them both back on the field Friday, participating in the final practice of the week.

In fact, every player on the Eagles’ 53-man roster was on the field (aside from their specialists) as the Eagles practiced in their indoor bubble at the NovaCare Complex. Practice was initially scheduled to be held at the Linc but the Eagles moved it inside instead.

The final injury report of the week will be released later in the afternoon.

Jurgens this year was a Pro Bowler in his first season as the Eagles’ center, replacing the legendary Jason Kelce. Jurgens started every game this season aside from Week 18 when the Eagles were already locked into the 2-seed.

If Jurgens is unable to play — or if he can’t finish the game — left guard Landon Dickerson would fill in at center. Dickerson got reps at center during Thursday’s practice to prepare for that possibility. Without Jurgens, the Eagles’ offensive line would look like this (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson

During these playoffs, Goedert has been the Eagles’ leading receiver with 8 catches for 103 yards. He also gives them a lot as a blocker in their run game. The Eagles’ backup tight ends on the roster are Grant Calcaterra and E.J. Jenkins.

Jalen Hurts (knee) was back on the field Friday after being upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. He’s going to play in the NFC Championship Game, it’s just a matter of how mobile he will be.

“I think he’s had a good week of practice,” head coach Nick Sirianni said, “and I think he’s done some really good things all week. We’ll see.”

The other notable injury coming out of Sunday’s game was to rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder). But the rookie was also upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and has already said he’s playing.

Backup tackle Fred Johnson returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s session for a personal reason.

Punt returner Britain Covey (neck) was been limited the first two days of the week but practiced again on Friday. The Eagles opened his practice window earlier in the week. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday at 4 p.m. if the Eagles want him for this game.

