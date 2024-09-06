What to Know This is the first-ever NFL game in South America. The Eagles are technically the home team hosting the Packers at Corinthians Arena.

The Eagles held a walkthrough at Corinthians Arena on Thursday afternoon and got a chance to see the stadium for the first time.

Starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been ruled out of this game. LB Devin White has also been ruled out.

This is the first time in 50 years that a game will be played on a Friday night during Week 1 of the NFL season.

The game can be seen locally on NBC10 and nationwide on Peacock.

The Eagles and Packers are in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, for the first-ever NFL game in South America and the first time in 50 years that a Week 1 game is played on a Friday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro and John Clark are live in Brazil for Friday's game, which airs locally on NBC10 and nationally on Peacock. Stay right here throughout the day for live updates.