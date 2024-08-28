Eagles practice squad tracker 2024: Filling out the 17-man squad

The Eagles made a bunch of moves to get down to 53 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Now it’s time to figure out the practice squad.

Practice squads can now hold 16 players but the Eagles will get 17 players with Australian offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi, who has an international exemption.

We’ll be tracking all the additions here:

C Dylan McMahon: The Eagles took a chance by waiving their sixth-round pick but McMahon is returning to the practice squad. The rookie from NC State had a strong training camp and preseason but still needs to develop. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

OL Nick Gates: The 28-year-old veteran is going to sign to the practice squad with the expectation to be elevated in Week 1, per ESPN. Gates played mostly guard this summer after signing with the Eagles. He has played in 44 games with 29 starts in his NFL career. (Adam Schefter)

TE E.J. Jenkins: Jenkins was clearly the Eagles’ third-best tight end in training camp but the Birds elected to keep just two on their initial 53-man roster. Jenkins is a converted wide receiver but showed great growth this summer. (Mike Garafolo)

S Andre’ Sam: The rookie safety from LSU had a nice summer. He made some plays in practices and games. (Andrew DiCecco)

*OT Laekin Vakalahi: Vakalahi (6-5, 320) was signed by the Eagles after having never played a down of football. Vakalahi was found by the Eagles when Vakalahi’s parents were on vacation in Hawaii and struck up a conversation with Eagles international scout Chris Naeole. Vakalahi was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but was raised in Melbourne, Australia. He previously played junior rugby league in Brisbane. During the summer, Vakalahi worked as the third-team left tackle and had some good moments.

