Eagles Q&A: How a hobby helped Isaiah Rodgers through tough year

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who lists his hobby as blowing and says he once bowled seven straight strikes through his legs.

Me: It says ‘once bowled seven strikes through his legs for strikes.’ Can you tell me about that.

Rodgers: Yeah. It was just a guys night out. We wanted to go bowling, I think it was COVID year, wanted to go before I went out to Indy. We were just bored after playing after a few games and we were doing trick shots. I made the first one and went to seven. The eighth one I hit nine pins.

Me: Wow.

Rodgers: Ever since then, bowling has been, like, my passion.

Me: So you had a perfect game going rolling it through your legs?

Rodgers: Almost. The most I’ve made is nine grams with a strike. I haven’t had a perfect game yet.

Me: So that’s the big goal?

Rodgers: Yeah, that’s the goal.

Me: How often do you get to bowl?

Rodgers: I haven’t bowled really since I’ve been back at work. But I’ve been bowling a lot over the past four years.

Me: Do you what the best score you’ve had was?

Rodgers: 271.

Me: Damn.

Rodgers: Yeah (smiling).

Me: That’s impressive. How seriously do you take it? Do you have your own ball and that kind of stuff?

Rodgers: I own six bowling balls. I have some that’s my secondary ball for spares and pickups and some that’s my main ball. I own like four Black Widows, which are like my spinning balls. So I’m heavy on it.

Me: So what’s the typical weight?

Rodgers: 14 (pounds).

Me: Does it change for the other shots?

Rodgers: I roll a 14, 14 1/2 and then I roll a 12 for spares.

Me: The ball that spins … what makes it spin?

Rodgers: It’s more the weight that’s inside the ball, where the placement of the weight is inside the ball. So it’s not just like 14 pounds in there, the weight has to be in certain parts of the ball. And the lane plays a factor as well.

Me: Oh, that’s interesting. When’s the last time you went?

Rodgers: When I was home. So April.

Me: Who do you normally go with? Do you ever go by yourself?

Rodgers: Nah, I got with my two friends back home in Tampa. Really been going ever since then.

Me: I know last year was a tough one. Were you able to bowl?

Rodgers: I bowled probably twice a week when I was home suspended.

Me: Was it a good way to get your mind off of stuff?

Rodgers: Oh yeah, that was my peace.

Me: Cool, man. I appreciate it.

Rodgers: I appreciate you.

