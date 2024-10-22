Eagles release veteran receiver to begin Bengals week

The Eagles have released veteran receiver Parris Campbell from their 53-man roster and DB JT Woods from the practice squad.

Campbell, 27, has played in four of the Eagles’ six games this season and has 6 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

This could perhaps be a signal that rookie fifth-round receiver Ainias Smith is ready to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After beginning the season on the Eagles’ practice squad, Campbell was elevated the maximum three times and was then signed to the active roster on Oct. 12. Campbell helped the Eagles get through games with injuries to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Campbell didn’t initially want to join the Eagles practice squad when he was released at final cuts but then he changed his mind and ended up playing 112 offensive snaps over the course of four games. Even though Campbell played 13 snaps in Sunday’s 28-3 win over the Giants and was targeted once without a catch.

If Campbell decides to sign back with the Eagles’ practice squad, he can no longer be elevated by them this regular season.

Meanwhile, Smith had his practice window opened on Oct. 7 so the end of those 21 days is nearing. Whenever a player has their practice window opened from IR or PUP, the team has 21 days to decide to either activate them or shut them down for the season.

In training camp, Smith got off to a rough start but started to turn things around before final cuts. The fifth-round pick from Texas A&M began to make some plays late in the summer but suffered an ankle injury that put him on the shelf. The Eagles put him on IR with a designation to return. He has recently been a full participant and could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of the Bengals game on Sunday.

The top four receivers are going to continue to be Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson. But it looks like the Eagles are preparing to switch up that No. 5 role.

If this 53rd roster spot doesn’t go to Ainias Smith, there’s a chance it could go to a tight end. Dallas Goedert (hamstring) missed Sunday’s game and the Eagles had just two in that game. The Eagles have tight end options on the practice squad and they also opened the practice window for Albert Okwuegbunam on Oct. 16.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube