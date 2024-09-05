Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison preview Week 1 Eagles-Packers from Brazil on latest Takeoff Podcast

John Clark has landed in Brazil and sat down with Football Night in America analysts, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison to preview the Eagles' Week 1 matchup against the Packers.
0:00 - Tony Dungy
1:54 - Jalen Hurts impressive camp
3:18 - Eagles addition of Saquon Barkley
4:55 - Nick Sirianni growth
7:50 - Jason Kelce departure
10:23 - Eagles youth
14:47 - Outlook on Jalen Carter
18:24 - Rodney Harrison
