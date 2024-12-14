Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 15 of the NFL season

The Eagles (11-2) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (7-6)

It would be easy to pick against the Eagles this week. They’re facing a Steelers team that’s 10-3 and in first place in the AFC North, has won seven of its last eight games, is an NFL-best 4-0 against winning teams, has a likely Hall of Fame quarterback, the No. 5 scoring defense and has allowed only one 100-yard rusher. Factor in the off-field drama swirling around the Eagles this week and it seems like there’s a lot conspiring against the Eagles. But despite all that, I’m picking the Eagles. This team is so talented and so focused and a legit Super Bowl contender, and a close win over the Panthers or some unfortunate comments by Brandon Graham didn’t do anything to change my mind about that. I think things are fine between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, and although I do have concerns about the passing game and Jake Elliott, I still think the Eagles are going to keep the thing rolling this weekend. Ten in a row would be the longest winning streak in franchise history, and with only the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants remaining after the Steelers, a win Sunday would make a 13-game winning streak to end the season a realistic goal. This is a tough one. One of the Eagles’ biggest challenges this year, and I think they’ll be up for it.

Eagles 23, Steelers 20

Dave Zangaro (8-5)

This should be a fun game between two physical teams. Maybe some of the drama of this week has you feeling differently about the Eagles but I’m not there. They’re still on a nine-game winning streak and the formula of running the ball and playing stout defense is working. Sure, the passing game needs to be better than it was against the Panthers but that doesn’t mean there’s not a ton of talent on their roster. I think they will be able to figure it out. The Eagles are the more talented team in this game. The Eagles’ defense is still a tough matchup for the Steelers, especially without top receiver George Pickens. I expect Vic Fangio’s defense to have a good game on Saturday. And even though it might not be a 30-point game for the Eagles’ offense, they should be able to put up enough points to win this game and stretch that winning streak to 10 games, which would be a new franchise record in a single season.

Eagles 24, Steelers 17

Barrett Brooks (10-3)

The focus is here! The Eagles will be ready and focused for the battle of Pennsylvania. All the extra outside interference has galvanized this team. This game will likely be a boring for casual fans. But I love watching these defensive battles. The checks and balances used to stop these two offenses is what I look forward to watching this Sunday. Steelers have the 4th ranked defense against the run. But the Eagles offense already defeated the Raven's No. 1 defense against the run. My key match up will be a battle of titans, T.J. Watt vs. Lane Johnson. Who ever wins this battle will likely win the game.

Eagles 24, Steelers 17

Mike Mulhern (10-3)

Just when it seemed like the Eagles might have a quiet march toward the postseason, a drama-filled week swept the headlines. It wasn’t just a “passing” comment from AJ Brown, either. He called out the team’s offensive issues for a reason. Netting 83 yards through the air against the lowly Panthers is worth pointing a finger at, and I expect there will be immediate adjustments Sunday against the Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s group plays a ton of man coverage with just a single high safety, so expect Jalen Hurts to have plenty of opportunities to get his (former?) best friend the ball. Brown lit up the Steelers for 156 yards and three touchdowns back in the 2022 season. He won’t hit those marks but expect a big day for number 11.

On the other side, Russell Wilson will be without his top target in George Pickens, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. It’s a significant blow for a Steelers offense that likes to take deep shots themselves. Najee Harris will grind out yards much like Chuba Hubbard did on Sunday for the Panthers, but Pittsburgh will be hard pressed to come up with big plays. It’ll be the bounce-back game the Eagles need.

Eagles 27, Steelers 16

