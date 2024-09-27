A.J. Brown returns to practice after missing last two games with injury

There was a good surprise as Eagles practice kicked off on Friday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

A.J. Brown was back.

The Eagles’ star receiver has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced since suffering that injury in practice on Sept. 13. It would obviously be a big boost for the Eagles’ offense if Brown is able to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

During the early portion of practice on Friday, Brown had a helmet and was stretching out his hamstring.

AJ Brown is at practice today. He’s stretching out that hamstring. First practice since getting hurt. pic.twitter.com/RZTwmXNsD9 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 27, 2024

The other good bit of injury news on Friday is that Lane Johnson (concussion) appears to be moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Johnson, who suffered a concussion in the first half on Sunday in New Orleans, was a non-participant the first two days of the week but had a helmet at the start of Friday’s session.

On Thursday, Johnson did not have a helmet but was at practice and took some phantom reps during offensive line drills.

There’s an argument to be made that Brown and Johnson are the Eagles’ two most important non-quarterbacks on the roster. So having one or both of them going down to Tampa would be great for the Eagles.

The Eagles will have to release game statuses later on Friday afternoon.

While Brown and Johnson were at practice on Friday, DeVonta Smith (concussion) was not. Smith suffered his concussion against the Saints in the second half and missed the entire week of practice.

The other players on the injury report this week: Milton Williams (groin), Landon Dickerson (wrist) and Darius Slay (knee) were all at practice on Friday. Williams was an addition to the report on Thursday as a limited participant, which usually means the injury happened in practice. It was a good sign that he was on the field Friday afternoon.

