Eagles' Jalen Hurts on rest day: ‘I just do what I'm told'

Jalen Hurts stood in full uniform and helmet and watched Kenny Pickett throw pass after pass in the early portion of Wednesday’s practice.

It was a rest day for QB1.

Hurts, 26, was listed as a limited participant on the Eagles’ injury report to start Dallas week but not with an injury. It was a rare "rest" designation for the Eagles’ franchise quarterback.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Just didn’t go today,” Hurts said.

How does the plan come together between Hurts and the coaching staff to orchestrate a rest day?

“I just do what I’m told,” Hurts said.

So this was clearly a coach's decision. Perhaps it has something to do with the quick turnaround into Week 11. The Eagles will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday before returning home to host the Commanders on Thursday.

That’s two games in five days.

“I think we’re just taking it day by day,” Hurts said. “We want to try to assess it each day as it comes.”

This season, Hurts has managed to stay very healthy. He has played 532 of 544 offensive snaps through eight games.

In addition to Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley was also a limited participant with that "rest" designation. Barkley is coming off another heavy workload game against the Jaguars.

Here’s the complete (and lengthy) Eagles injury report to start the week from Wednesday’s walkthrough:

Did not participate WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), OLB Nolan Smith (groin), LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion)

Limited: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (ankle), WR AJ Brown (knee), DE Bryce Huff (wrist), QB Jalen Hurts (rest), T Fred Johnson (knee), C Cam Jurgens (wrist), CB Darius Slay (groin), WR Ainias Smith (ankle), OLB Josh Sweat (hip), LB Jeremiah Trotter (hip)

Full: TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

Since the early Week 5 bye week, Hurts has been very good and efficient during the four-game winning streak. He has completed 72.3% of his passes for 844 yards with 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 128.8 in the last four weeks. He also has six rushing touchdowns in that span.

With how well Hurts has played and with the two games coming up in close proximity, it made some sense to rest Hurts to start the week.

But he still tried to make the most out of Wednesday afternoon’s session.

“I was really just locking in and doing what I’m asked to do when I’m asked to do it,” Hurts said. “It was a really good session when you guys were not out there.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube