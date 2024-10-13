Live updates: Eagles vs. Browns NFL Week 6

What to Know Coming off their bye week, the Eagles (2-2) host the Browns (1-4) at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will be at full strength, as A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion) and Lane Johnson (concussion) were full participants all week.

Jordan Mailata has been off to a fantastic start in 2024, but a big test comes Sunday against the Browns with Myles Garrett.

Here are some key matchups to watch.

Eagles Pregame Live begins 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing as soon as the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Browns in Week 6.