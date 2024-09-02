The surprising thing Mekhi Becton is most proud of this summer

Over the last couple months, Mekhi Becton learned a new position and won a starting job on the Eagles’ offensive line.

But that’s not what he’s most proud of this summer.

“Most proud of?” Becton said on Sunday, taking a moment to ponder the question. “I feel like I’m most proud of me having fun again. I’m starting to have fun again. I’m having a smile on my face every day. I feel like that’s what I’m most proud about.

“I dug myself out of that dark hole that I was in previous years. I feel like that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Becton, 25, was a first-round pick by the Jets back in 2020 and had a really promising rookie season. But then he suffered injuries and played in just one total game in 2021 and 2022.

He returned last season as a starter for the Jets at tackle but then they let him walk in free agency. And it took until after the draft for the Eagles to sign him to a one-year, prove-it deal.

But since Becton has been in Philly, he’s been in a much better place mentally.

What did it take for him to get to this point?

“The people around me,” Becton said. “The support staff that we got. The coaches and teammates that I have. I feel like those are the things that have meant a lot.”

While head coach Nick Sirianni refused to admit on Sunday that Becton has won the right guard job — competitive advantage and all that — it’s clear that he has. Second-year player Tyler Steen got hurt on Day 3 of camp and was replaced by Becton, who took the first-team reps every day after that.

“Mekhi had a good camp,” Sirianni offered after he had successfully tricked the Packers.

For most of the summer, Becton has been next to Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson on the right side of the Eagles’ offensive line. Early this summer, Johnson said he wanted to get as many reps next to the starting right guard as possible. And offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has promoted the idea of the starting five working as one single unit — five-wheel drive, Stout calls it.

When asked if he got enough time with Becton, Johnson said confidently that he had. They basically had all of training camp together.

“I just want to get as much confidence as I can in him,” Johnson said. “He’s obviously a super huge guy and you can’t teach that. He has a lot of great traits. For him, it’s just about being confident in him, being vocal with him and I think that’s really it. Just a little confidence goes a long way.

“He’s been great in the meeting rooms. Stout’s been coaching him hard. And making the transition from tackle to guard, it’s different. A lot shorter space. You’re in a phone booth. But he’s played exceptionally well. I think with reps, he’s going to continue to get better. But it’s hard to teach 6-8, whatever he is, 350, 360, whatever he is.”

Becton is listed at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds. There are certain hurdles with a massive guard and Becton is the largest guard in the NFL. The Eagles seem to prefer bigger guards but Becton is big even by their standards. The one fear is that Becton will lose leverage against strong and stout defensive tackles. The Packers have a really good one in Kenny Clark.

But there are advantages to being so big inside too.

“I feel like my arms, they’re not used to people with my arms,” said Becton, whose arms were in the 95th percentile among offensive lineman at the 2020 Combine. “I feel like that’s one of the main things.”

On an offense that has the potential to be elite, Becton’s transition from tackle to right guard is really the biggest question mark left. The Eagles have great receivers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. They have a top running back in Saquon Barkley and a top tight end in Dallas Goedert. Their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is a legitimate franchise guy.

And the offensive line, even after the retirement of Jason Kelce, still boasts a couple of Pro Bowlers and a guy hand-picked to be Kelce’s replacement.

Then there’s Becton. If he can be solid at right guard, it would go a long way.

Just like he’s come over the last couple months.

“It’s been great,” Becton said. “I’ve been having fun since the day I walked in here. It’s finally good to not have to game plan against who we’ve been going against everyday. It’s fun to finally game plan against other teams and figure out what we’re going to do that week.”

