What are the Eagles getting in 1st-round opponent Packers

The Eagles and Packers have met in the postseason three times, and each game has had a wild finish.

In 1960, the Eagles beat the Packers 17-13 in the NFL Championship Game at Franklin Field, clinching the win when Chuck Bednarik tackled Jim Taylor at the Eagles’ 9-yard-line on the final play of the game.

In 2003, the Eagles faced the Packers in the conference semifinal round at the Linc, and thanks to the legendary 4th-and-26 conversion from Donovan McNabb to Freddie Mitchell, Brian Dawkins’ overtime interception and 35-yard return off Brett Favre and David Akers’ game-winning field goal, the Eagles won 20-17.

And in 2010 the Packers beat the Eagles in a wild-card game at the Linc when Michael Vick inexplicably tried to thread a pass to rookie Riley Cooper in the end zone on a 1st-and-10 with 44 seconds left and the game on the line. Tramon Williams made the easiest interception of his career, clinching a 21-16 Packers win.

The Eagles, 14-3 and seeded No. 2, and Packers, 11-6 and seeded 7th, will meet for a fourth time time at the Linc in an NFC wild-card-round round game.

Up until 2019, the No. 2 seed got a 1st-round bye, but when the NFL expanded to a 14-team playoff format in 2020, that was eliminated. This is the first time the Eagles have been a No. 2 seed since 1980.

The Eagles beat the Packers 34-29 on opening day in São Paulo, Brazil, with Saquon Barkley rushing for two touchdowns and catching a third. A.J. Brown had five catches for 119 yards and a TD. Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions but had just three the rest of the season.

The Packers lost six games this year to teams with a combined 46-19 record - the Bears in the regular season finale, the Vikings and Lions twice and the Eagles once. The only Eagles-Packers common opponents are the Rams, Saints and Jaguars. The Eagles beat the Rams by 17, the Saints by three and the Jaguars by five. The Packers beat the Rams by five, the Saints by 34 and the Jaguars by three.

The Eagles are 17-28 all-time vs. the Packers, but that includes a 2-17 start from 1933 through 1970. Nick Sirianni is 2-0 vs. Green Bay, and the Eagles are 11-3 vs. the Packers in Philadelphia over the last 50 years.

Since 2009, the Eagles are 1-6 in the wild-card round, losing to the Cowboys in Dallas in 2009, the Packers at the Linc in 2010 and Saints at the Linc in 2013, beating the Bears in Chicago in 2018, then losing to the Seahawks at the Linc in 2019 and the Bucs in Tampa in both 2021 and 2023.

Their last home wild-card win was 23-20 over the Giants at the Linc in 2006 with Jeff Garcia at quarterback, Brian Westbrook rushing for 141 yards and Sheldon Brown picking off Eli Manning.

Since the wild-card round games were introduced in 1978, the Eagles have played more wild-card round games than any other team, going 8-11 in 19 first-round games.

The Eagles are 17-8 all-time in home playoff games, and the Packers are 13-18 all-time on the road.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 2-3 in five playoff games, with both wins coming during the 2022 Super Bowl run. With his sixth playoff game, he’ll trail only Andy Reid (19) and Dick Vermeil (7) in franchise history. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 3-4 in seven career playoff games. The Packers lost to the 49ers and Bucs in the NFC Championship Game under LaFleur in 2019 and 2020 and the conference semifinal round to the 49ers in 2021 and 2023.

