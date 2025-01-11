Mitchell and DeJean shedding rookie status as playoffs begin

Technically speaking, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are still rookies.

But after playing significant snaps for the Eagles’ in 2024, the two young cornerbacks are almost shedding that status as the Eagles prepare to host the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.

As the rookies enter their first NFL playoffs, they don’t really feel like rookies anymore.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Nah. I mean, I feel like no,” DeJean said this week. “I feel like we’ve learned so much and grown so much throughout the season, I feel like now it doesn’t seem like we’re rookies anymore. I think Q would say the same thing. We’ve just kind of fit in real well with the rest of the guys and just go about our business. Everybody treats everybody the same.”

Guess what? Q did say the same thing.

“It’s been a long year, a long last couple of months,” Mitchell said. “I learned a lot. I don’t feel like [a rookie].”

The Eagles in the regular season had the No. 1 defense and No. 1 passing defense in the NFL. And there’s no doubt that Mitchell and DeJean had a lot to do with that. The first- and second-round picks have helped transform the 2024 Eagles defense into a powerhouse.

Now they get a chance to play in their first NFL playoff games.

“I’m real excited to get into playoff football,” Mitchell said. “I know it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere so I’m ready for it.”

Normally, there would be some concern with a young secondary in the playoffs but Mitchell and DeJean have proved themselves this year. Fangio doesn’t consider them to be rookies either.

“Well, they are not rookies,” the veteran defensive coordinator said. “In Q’s case, he's played 16 games, and Coop's played 12, 13, whatever it is. So no. I think they are ready. They have played in a lot of big games this season against a lot of the quality opponents, and I think they will be ready.”

For Mitchell, it began in Week 1. After making the first-round pick from Toledo work his way up the depth chart in training camp, Mitchell got his first start in the opener against the Packers in São Paulo and started every game this season except the Week 18 regular season finale. He and DeJean got to sit out and rest in that one.

It really looks like the Eagles nailed that pick. While Mitchell failed to intercept a pass as a rookie — he had some chances — he was sticky in coverage and eventually quarterbacks stopped throwing his way. Mitchell was targeted just 13.2% of snaps when in man coverage this season, per NextGen Stats — that’s the lowest rate among all rookie corners over the last five years. And Mitchell allowed just 0.8 yards per man coverage snap this year.

Mitchell said when he looks back at that Week 1 tape, the area he’s grown most is in his technique.

“Just learned a lot,” Mitchell said, “learning football, understanding defense.”

It took a little bit longer for DeJean to see the field. The second-round pick from Iowa missed a lot of time in training camp with a hamstring injury so Avonte Maddox began the season as the starting nickel cornerback. But coming back from the Week 5 bye, DeJean was in the starting lineup.

Ever since, the Eagles defense has been incredible.

DeJean this season allowed a league-low 4.8 yards per targets among slot defenders with at least 200 coverage snaps this season, per NextGen Stats. He wasn’t just good for a rookie — he was just good, period.

“I’ve grown a lot,” DeJean said. “Just my understanding of the defense throughout this whole season, just growing and taking lessons throughout each game and trying to get better each and every week and learn from the guys in the locker room.”

The key for young players in their first playoff games is to not let the significance of the game overtake them. It’s win-or-go-home in the playoffs and it’s important to the Eagles that everyone prepares the same way that got to team to 14 wins this season.

Head coach Nick Sirianni this week made the point that even the rookies on this team have played in big games with high stakes before.

“When you really sit down and think about it, these guys are at the pinnacle of their sport,” Sirianni said. “So some of them have played in state championship games. Some of them have played in national championship games. Some of them have played in rival games that are bigger rivals than anybody has ever played in, right?”

DeJean brought up a couple of state championships in high school and the Big Ten Championship games he played in.

“You’ve got to continue to prepare just as you would each and every week throughout the season,” DeJean said. “Obviously, the stakes are higher. There’s a little more of a consequence if you lose. But We just gotta continue to prepare. That’s been a point of emphasis all season.”

Most of their teammates don’t really consider Mitchell and DeJean to be rookies anymore. Except Darius Slay.

Their 34-year-old old head isn’t ready to give up that label.

“Oh yeah, they always gonna be rookies until four games into the next year,” Slay said with a smile. “They’re gonna always be rooks and they’re gonna be my rooks for a long time. But even though they still rooks, they’re not playing like it. That’s the main thing.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube