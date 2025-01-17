Rams' Jared Verse doesn't mince words: ‘I hate Eagles fans'

As the Rams prepare to face the Eagles on Sundayin the NFC divisional round at the Linc, rookie defensive end Jared Verse didn’t mince his words.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said to the Los Angeles Times. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”

The Eagles beat the Rams in Los Angeles 37-20 back in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium. There were a ton of Eagles fans at that game and they apparently got under the rookie’s skin.

He’s going to hear a lot more of that on Sunday in Philly.

“When I see that green and white I hate it,” Verse said. “I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Verse, 24, had a very good rookie season and is the front-runner to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was named a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season and finished with 4 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterbacks hits and 11 tackles for loss.

In that Week 12 game against the Eagles, Verse had 7 tackles but didn’t have a sack. In fact, he didn’t have a sack. In fact, he hasn’t had a sack in his last nine games. But Verse this season did finish fourth in the NFL in pressures behind just Trey Hendrickson, Danielle Hunter and Myles Garrett.

Verse lines up on both sides of the line but spends more time on the defensive right. That sets up a matchup against Eagles’ left tackle Jordan Mailata, who had his best season in 2024.

