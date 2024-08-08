Surviving Camp with Jalyx Hunt, Part 2: Learning from a former Pro Bowler

Over the next few weeks of Eagles training camp, we’ll be catching up weekly with third-round defensive end Jalyx Hunt from Houston Christian. We’ll be tracking his progress as the small school product acclimates to life in the NFL.

Part 1: How many people at a practice?

Twenty minutes after the 10th practice of training camp on Wednesday, most of the Eagles had cleared the practice fields completely, some caught up with family members and some enjoyed a refreshing cup of water ice.

Jalyx Hunt worked on his pass rush moves.

On a section of the middle field farthest from the NovaCare Complex, Hunt got in some post-practice work with former NFL edge rusher Connor Barwin, who works for the organization as the Head of Football Development and Strategy.

“A wealth of knowledge, man,” Hunt said of Barwin. “Having CB here, we have the Pro Bowl wall. CB up there on the Pro Bowl wall!”

In one hallway of the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles have images of every player who has made the Pro Bowl with the team. Barwin is up there for his 14 1/2-sack season back in 2014.

In 2014, Hunt was just 13 years old.

“It’s weird because now that I look back it’s like, ‘Dang, I remember your name,’” Hunt said. “I never really followed him. I was a kid. At a young age, you don’t respect football as much. You don’t know everything that goes into it. As I got older and realized and watched more film, I understand it more.”

Those tips from Barwin mean an awful lot to Hunt now.

Not only is Barwin a major piece of the Eagles’ development program but he also played at a high level in the NFL with a very similar build. Barwin was 6-4, 255 in his playing days; Hunt is listed as 6-3, 252.

So there’s one piece of advice that really stands out.

“Play with length,” Hunt said. “That’s how he played his game. It worked for him. I have pretty long arms. I’m a long-bodied athletic guy so playing with length is something that could help me too.”

The last time we spoke with Hunt, he was looking forward to the public practice at the Linc and it didn’t disappoint. Nearly 50,000 people showed up last Thursday. Hunt called it a “surreal” experience and said it’s the loudest stadium he’s ever been in. He really tried to soak in every moment.

That experience has Hunt even more excited for Friday night, when he’ll make his preseason debut in Baltimore.

How excited is he?

“Extremely! Get to hit somebody else!” Hunt said. “We’re going against Lane (Johnson) and (Jordan) Mailata, Fred (Johnson). I’m tired of them. I’m trying to add more tools to the toolbox. I’m trying to see where I need to improve coming into the season. I think it starts this week.”

And Hunt isn’t getting caught up in the “preseason” label before his first NFL game.

“It’s a full game for me,” he said. “I’m not worried about preseason, regular season. This is the real deal for me. I’m excited.”

With all that excitement, Hunt expects some nervousness too. He said the first game at any level will bring some nerves and he knows they’ll be there for his first NFL game. Heck, he was playing at Houston Christian last season.

But Hunt knows how he’ll quell those nerves: His eclectic pregame playlist.

What does the 23-year-old listen to before games? A little bit of everything. Some 80s rock, of course. Tears for Fears and Guns N’ Roses came to mind first. But Hunt has eclectic taste. He also listens to Adele and YEBBA before games.

“It’s something about their voices that puts you in a trance,” Hunt said. “You don’t want to come out too early and just be full of adrenaline. Kind of a controlled rage.”

Speaking of music, last week Hunt got to show off his chops in the Eagles’ annual rookie talent show with a rendition of the 1994 R&B hit “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real.

Not only did Hunt sing the song, but he also pulled off some dance moves that he practice in front of a mirror.

“There’s a nice little instrumental at the beginning,” Hunt said as he showed off some of his moves. “I’m stepping to it. I copied the exact moves from the video.”

How did it go?

“It went amazing,” Hunt said. “Best performance in my opinion.”

We’ll see if Hunt can stand out again in the Eagles’ first preseason game on Friday night.

Goal for next week: “Playing with length and hands still. Practice is a lot different than the game. In practice you can repeat, do things, this will show me exactly where my progression is coming with my hands.”

