Eagles safety Sydney Brown ruled out vs. Steelers with concussion

Eagles safety and special teamer Sydney Brown has been ruled out against the Steelers with a concussion.

Brown suffered the concussion on the opening kickoff in the game and was on the field for several minutes.

Brown eventually made his way to the sideline and into the blue medical tent to be evaluated. Brown missed last week’s game with a knee injury.

Without Brown, the Eagles will likely use Avonte Maddox as a gunner on the punt team. Their top backup safety remains Tristin McCollum, who got the first start of his NFL career last week in place of Reed Blankenship. Blankenship returned this week after missing one game with a concussion of his own.

Brown, a 2023 third-round pick, began this season on the PUP list and missed the first four games. While Brown has played just 27 snaps on defense, he has been a major special teams contributor.

